Cryptocurrency prices today gain: Bitcoin rises marginally, Shiba Inu surges 3%. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 08:43 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin continues to struggle below the $20,000 price level
Listen to this article
Bitcoin price today rose marginally even as it was trading below $20,000 level after trending downward through the weekend after a solid unemployment report offered mixed implications for the Federal Reserve as it contemplates its path on interest rates. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading slightly higher at $19,848. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was flat in the last 24 hours at $1.02 trillion, as per CoinGecko.