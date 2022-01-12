“Bitcoin prices surged to $43,000 levels in the last few hours. On the hourly time frame, BTC can be seen breaking out of the triangle pattern. However, Bitcoin and other Altcoins could remain bearish if the macro-economic situation remains the same. The next support for Bitcoin is at the $40,000 mark. Meanwhile, Iran may soon allow payments in crypto for International trades," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.