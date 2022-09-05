“Bitcoin continues to struggle below the $20,000 price level as sellers have become more active in the past week. BTC is currently trading nearly 71% lower from its all-time high. Bulls might attempt to recapture the US$20,000 price level if BTC can trade above the overhead resistance level. If BTC keeps facing continued rejections, it might dip to the US$18,000 support level. Overall, a bearish trend persists in the crypto market, and we might see a correction in the coming weeks," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform.