Cryptocurrency prices today gain: Bitcoin trades above $17,000, Uniswap surges 7%1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 07:52 AM IST
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was back above the $17,000 mark was trading about a per cent higher at $17,025. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was up in the last 24 hours to $899 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.