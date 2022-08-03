Cryptocurrency prices today mixed: Bitcoin, dogecoin slip while ether, Shiba Inu gain2 min read . 08:16 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading below the $23,000 mark
Cryptocurrencies prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading below the $23,000 mark. A bout of jitters in global markets over deepening US-China tension weighed on cryptocurrencies, pushing Bitcoin lower for a fourth day.
Cryptocurrencies prices today were mixed with Bitcoin trading below the $23,000 mark. A bout of jitters in global markets over deepening US-China tension weighed on cryptocurrencies, pushing Bitcoin lower for a fourth day.
The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading marginally lower at $22,802. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down more than 1% in the last 24 hours at $1.1 trillion, as per CoinGecko.
The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading marginally lower at $22,802. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down more than 1% in the last 24 hours at $1.1 trillion, as per CoinGecko.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, rose over a per cent to $1,612. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading nearly 2% lower at $0.06 whereas Shiba Inu gained marginally to $0.000012.
On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, rose over a per cent to $1,612. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading nearly 2% lower at $0.06 whereas Shiba Inu gained marginally to $0.000012.
Other crypto prices' today performance also were mixed as XRP, Solana, BNB, Litecoin, Stellar, Chainlink, Tether, Polkadot, Tron prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours, while Avalanche, Apecoin, Uniswap, Polygon gained.
Other crypto prices' today performance also were mixed as XRP, Solana, BNB, Litecoin, Stellar, Chainlink, Tether, Polkadot, Tron prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours, while Avalanche, Apecoin, Uniswap, Polygon gained.
“Since BTC has been trading sideways this week, it is likely that it might extend its gains soon. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum has bounced off its support level at US$1,500 and is trading above the US$1,600 level. If buyers can hold it there, we might see ETH rising towards the 1,700 zone in the coming hours," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co Founder of Mudrex.
“Since BTC has been trading sideways this week, it is likely that it might extend its gains soon. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum has bounced off its support level at US$1,500 and is trading above the US$1,600 level. If buyers can hold it there, we might see ETH rising towards the 1,700 zone in the coming hours," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co Founder of Mudrex.
US crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Crypto analytics firm PeckShield told Reuters $190 million worth of users' cryptocurrencies were stolen, including ether and the stablecoin USDC. Other blockchain researchers put the figure at over $150 million.
US crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Crypto analytics firm PeckShield told Reuters $190 million worth of users' cryptocurrencies were stolen, including ether and the stablecoin USDC. Other blockchain researchers put the figure at over $150 million.
Nomad, which last week raised $22 million from investors including major U.S. exchange Coinbase Global, makes software that connects different blockchains - the digital ledgers that underpin most cryptocurrencies. The heist targeted Nomad's "bridge" - a tool which allows users to transfer tokens between blockchains.
Nomad, which last week raised $22 million from investors including major U.S. exchange Coinbase Global, makes software that connects different blockchains - the digital ledgers that underpin most cryptocurrencies. The heist targeted Nomad's "bridge" - a tool which allows users to transfer tokens between blockchains.
In another news, New York State's financial regulator has fined the crypto arm of Robinhood Markets Inc $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money-laundering, cybersecurity and consumer protection rules, reported Reuters, saying that Robinhood Crypto did not devote sufficient resources to address compliance and cybersecurity risks.
In another news, New York State's financial regulator has fined the crypto arm of Robinhood Markets Inc $30 million for alleged violations of anti-money-laundering, cybersecurity and consumer protection rules, reported Reuters, saying that Robinhood Crypto did not devote sufficient resources to address compliance and cybersecurity risks.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)