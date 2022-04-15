Smaller, lesser-known tokens are outperforming Bitcoin in another ‘altcoin season’ as the world’s largest digital asset has seen its dominance wane in recent weeks. To be sure, while these cryptocurrencies have the potential for big payoffs, they can be more volatile than Bitcoin or other larger tokens. Bitcoin’s share of the market has fallen to about 40% from 65% at the start 2020, according to CoinMarketCap data.