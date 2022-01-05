Cryptocurrencies have been on a wild ride the past few months. Bitcoin, famed for its volatility, has stumbled into the new year, and is this week trading below its average price over the last 200 sessions. The digital token will continue to take market share from gold as part of broader adoption of digital assets, making the often touted price prediction of a $100,000 by advocates a possibility, according to Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by Bloomberg.