Bitcoin, dogecoin, Shiba Inu slip while ether, Cardano gain. Check cryptocurrency prices today

cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin representations are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration
1 min read . 06:57 AM IST Livemint

  • Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain & the second largest token, surged nearly 2%

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin prices today continued to trade below the $47,000 level. The world's most popular and largest digital token by market capitalization was trading marginally lower at $46,325 . The digital token is down around 0.7% in the last four sessions. 

Bitcoin advanced about 60% last year, after hitting a record high of almost $69,000 in November, after which it has had a rough time. It has surged more than 4,700% since 2016.

Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, has surged nearly 2% at $3,806, as per CoinDesk. On the other hand, Dogecoin prices also fell over 0.2% to $0.16 whereas Shiba Inu was down 0.6% to $0.000033. Meanwhile, Binance Coin rose marginally at $511.

Meanwhile, other digital tokens were mixed with Solana, Polygon, Uniswap, Stellar trading with cuts while Cardano, XRP, Tether, Litecoin gained over the last 24 hours. Global crypto market capitalization, led by mixed performance in cryptos, was almost flat at $2.35 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

Cryptocurrencies have been on a wild ride the past few months. Bitcoin, famed for its volatility, has stumbled into the new year, and is this week trading below its average price over the last 200 sessions. The digital token will continue to take market share from gold as part of broader adoption of digital assets, making the often touted price prediction of a $100,000 by advocates a possibility, according to Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by Bloomberg.

(With inputs from agencies)

