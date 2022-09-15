Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, other crypto prices today plunge ahead of ether merge2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 08:45 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices traded in tight ranges as the clock ticked down to a major software upgrade of Ethereum, the most commercially important blockchain in the digital-asset sector. The decline in Bitcoin's price continued as the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than a per cent lower at $20,016. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours at $1.03 trillion, as per CoinGecko.