Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, other crypto prices today plunge ahead of ether merge

“Bitcoin continues to trade below the $20,500 level in the past 24 hours, indicating that the bulls have not been active in the market to seize the initiative. The low buying volume confirms sellers' pressure. If buyers can move BTC above the $20,575 level, we may see some potential upward movement. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum looks neither bullish nor bearish. This volatility in the crypto market could be due to Ethereum's transaction to PoS. As the Merge draws by, it seems like BTC and ETH are preparing for a key price movement," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}