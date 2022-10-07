Cryptocurrency prices today plunge as Bitcoin, ether fall, Uniswap gains2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 08:19 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has continued to trade in a tight range in the past 24 hours
Cryptocurrency prices today plunged even as Bitcoin remained above above the $20,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading over a per cent lower at $20,049. The global crypto market cap today was below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down nearly 2% in the last 24 hours at $998 billion, as per CoinGecko.