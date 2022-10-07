Cryptocurrency prices today plunge as Bitcoin, ether fall, Uniswap gains

“Bitcoin has continued to trade in a tight range in the past 24 hours. Despite BTC trading above the $20,000 level, it is still struggling to make a sharp move above its psychological threshold level. BTC’s dominance in the market has increased to 41% from 39% on Sep 10th. It indicates that market participants are choosing BTC over other cryptos. Ethereum, was changing hands over the $1,350 level as bulls tried to push the prices toward the $1,400 mark. The decline in the BTC and ETH values is due to the investors returning to more macroeconomic cautiousness," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

