Cryptocurrency prices today plunge as Bitcoin falls below $21,000; dogecoin, Solana dip 7%2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 08:29 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain, fell more than 3%
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin plunged over 2% and was trading at $20,610. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, and was down over 3% in the last 24 hours to $964 billion, as per CoinGecko.