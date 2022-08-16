Cryptocurrency prices today plunge as Bitcoin falls below $25,000; ether, Shiba Inu dip over 6%2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 09:06 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today plunged as the recent rally in market bellwethers Bitcoin and Ether cooled. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell below $25,000 level, which it crossed during the weekend for the first time since June 13, and was trading over 4% lower at $24,167. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, even as it was down 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.2 trillion, as per CoinGecko.