“BTC price tried to break above the USD 25,000 resistance but failed. It declined below the USD 24,200 level and might reach USD 24,000. The immediate support level is near the USD 23,500 zone, below which the price could gain bearish momentum. Similarly, the ETH price failed to remain above the USD 2,000 level and started a downside correction to the 1,880 level. The immediate key resistances are at USD 1,940 and USD 1,960 levels, above which the price might test the USD 2,000 zone again," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.