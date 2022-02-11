Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $44,000 level in what has been a volatile week for the digital tokens. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was down nearly 3% at $43,144. Bitcoin is down about 6% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $44,000 level in what has been a volatile week for the digital tokens. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was down nearly 3% at $43,144. Bitcoin is down about 6% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Bitcoin is down about 35% since it peaked at almost $69,000 in November last year as risk aversion grows with the Federal Reserve and other global central banks starting to tighten financial conditions and remove pandemic-era liquidity from the system.

Bitcoin is down about 35% since it peaked at almost $69,000 in November last year as risk aversion grows with the Federal Reserve and other global central banks starting to tighten financial conditions and remove pandemic-era liquidity from the system. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also declined over 5% to $3,064. Similarly, Binance Coin dipped about 2% to $413.

Dogecoin price was trading 6% lower at $0.15 whereas Shiba Inu tanked over 8% to $0.000030. The performance of other coins were mixed as Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, Polygon, XRP, Polkadot, Solana, Terra, Stellar prices were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today remained above $2 trillion, as per CoinGecko, even as it was down 3% at $2.06 trillion, dragged by fall in crypto prices today.

(With inputs from agencies)

