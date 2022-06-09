Cryptocurrency prices today plunge. Check Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu's latest rates2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 08:32 AM IST
- Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, fell about 2%
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today plunged below $31,000 level after rising above the mark in the previous session. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency plunged more than 3% and was trading at $30,173. The digital token is down more than 34% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year.