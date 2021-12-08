Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, plunged nearly 1% to $4,310 whereas dogecoin declined more than a per cent to $0.17 and Shiba Inu over 5% to $0.000036. Other digital tokens such as XRP, Cardano, Solana, Binance Coin , Stellar were trading with cuts over the last 24 hours whereas Polkadot, Polygon and Uniswap gained.

