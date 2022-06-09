In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today plunged below $31,000 level after rising above the mark in the previous session. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency plunged more than 3% and was trading at $30,173. The digital token is down more than 34% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

