“Bitcoin, Ethereum and other major altcoins have remained subdued almost 3 days in succession. On the daily timeframe, Bitcoin can be seen traversing within a channel pattern, frequently retesting the support of $58,000 mark. The RSI indicator has fallen below 40, a sign that the token is close to being oversold. We could soon expect a reversal in the trends based on the current scenario and the general optimism surrounding bitcoin," said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.

