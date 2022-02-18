Bitcoin, ether, Shiba Inu plunge over 7%; other cryptos prices today also tank

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency prices today plummeted as Bitcoin was trading below $41,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency declined more than 7% to $40,900. Bitcoin is down about 12% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far whereas, it is still over 40% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it hit in November 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also tanked over 7%, falling below $3,000 to $2,917. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation today fell below the $2 trillion, as per CoinGecko, as it was down over 6% at $1.95 trillion.

Dogecoin price was trading more than 5% lower at $0.14 whereas Shiba Inu plunged about 7% to $0.000029. The performance of other coins declined with Avalanche Stellar, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, XRP, Polkadot, Terra, Stellar prices were also trading with cuts in the range of 5-9% over the last 24 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recent volatility in cryptos has come amid a broader market selloff driven by investors recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more aggressive Fed, which is now expected to raise rates as many as seven times this year as it fights surging inflation.

