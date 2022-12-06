In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin's price today was trading more than a per cent lower at $17,040. The biggest token is down by three-quarters from its record high of $69,000. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down over a per cent in the last 24 hours to $893 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.

