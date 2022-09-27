Cryptocurrency prices today rally as Bitcoin, ether surge over 5% each2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:02 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was up over 3% in the last 24 hours at $999 billion
Listen to this article
Cryptocurrency prices today rose as Bitcoin, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency, was trading more than 5% higher at $19,736. The global crypto market cap today was nearing the $1 trillion mark, as it was up over 3% in the last 24 hours at $999 billion, as per CoinGecko.