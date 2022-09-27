Cryptocurrency prices today rally as Bitcoin, ether surge over 5% each

“Most cryptocurrencies rose on Monday in counter to the equity markets. After dipping in the past week, Bitcoin and Ethereum rose by nearly 5% each. As buyers could fix the BTC initiative above the US$19,000 level, the next resistance would be at $20,600. On the other hand, Ethereum also regained its psychological support at $1,300. The supply of the token has increased by 8,400 ETH as it transitioned from PoW to PoS. We might likely see a mid-term growth if the price of Ethereum returns to the $1,380-$1,400 level," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, a global crypto investing platform.

