Cryptocurrency prices today rally as Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin gain, Polygon jumps 23%2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 09:47 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain, jumped more than 7%
Listen to this article
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today rose above $21,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency rose more than 4% and was trading at $21,083. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion, and was up over 4% in the last 24 hours to $977 billion, as per CoinGecko.