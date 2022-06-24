In a surprise twist, Uniswap is now generating more in user fees than Ethereum, the blockchain where it got its start, reported Bloomberg, as over the last seven days, Uniswap’s average total user fees have grown to about $4.1 million, surpassing Ethereum’s $3.9 million. The uptick in trading comes in the midst of a crypto bear market, where coin prices have been swinging wildly in recent weeks.