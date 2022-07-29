Cryptocurrency prices today rally for second day, Bitcoin up 5%; ether, ethereum classic lead gains2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 07:52 AM IST
- Cryptocurrencies prices today rallied for a second day, with Bitcoin trading above the $23,000 mark
Cryptocurrencies prices today rallied for a second day, with Bitcoin trading above the $23,000 mark and ether-related tokens leading the gains, as optimism grows about the long-anticipated software upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain network.