Cryptocurrency prices today rebound as Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu surge. Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 08:26 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency market value slumped under $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021
Cryptocurrency prices today rebounded after crashing in the past few sessions, dragged down the crypto's market value below $1 trillion for the first time since January last year. The world’s largest digital token rose over 3% and trading at $21,915. The most popular crypto is down more than 52% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year.