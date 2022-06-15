Cryptocurrency prices today rebound as Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Shiba Inu surge

Cryptocurrency prices today rebounded after crashing in the past few sessions, dragged down the crypto's market value below $1 trillion for the first time since January last year. The world’s largest digital token rose over 3% and trading at $21,915. The most popular crypto is down more than 52% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

