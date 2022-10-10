Cryptocurrency prices today rise as Bitcoin, ether trade with slight gains2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 10:25 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded flat over the weekend as bears continued to pressure the market
Bitcoin price today rose marginally as the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was 0.6% higher at $19,469. The global crypto market cap today was below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was up slightly in the last 24 hours at $983 billion, as per CoinGecko.