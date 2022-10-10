Cryptocurrency prices today rise as Bitcoin, ether trade with slight gains

“Bitcoin traded flat over the weekend as bears continued to pressure the market. BTC has been trading sideways since the plunge a few days back. Over the past month, BTC has gained nearly 1% in value. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, we might see BTC trade above the $19,600 zone soon. But if buyers lose control over the $19,000 mark, one can expect a sharp drop. On the other hand, Ethereum was changing hands above the $1,300 level. The price of Ethereum is trying to rebound from its support trendline. It is likely that the price may consolidate for a few more sessions. ETH’s support now lies at $1,230, while the resistance holds at $1,400," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of global crypto investment platform Mudrex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}