Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, other crypto prices today gain. Check latest rates2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 08:19 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices today rose with Bitcoin trading above $21,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading over a per cent higher at $21,522. The global crypto market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, as it was up nearly 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.15 trillion, as per CoinGecko.