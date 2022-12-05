Bitcoin, ether, solana, other crypto prices today surge. Check latest rates

“Over the weekend, Bitcoin changed hands between the $16,900 and $17,300 levels. It suggests a tough battle between the bulls and bears to gain power. BTC’s support now holds at the $16,000 level, where bears might become active. However, the immediate resistance for buyers lies at $17,622 to reverse the downward trend. On the other hand, Ethereum is trading closer to the $1,300 level gaining more than 10% over the weekend. If the price can break above the current level, it would confirm the bear’s weakness," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, of Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform.