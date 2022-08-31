Bitcoin price today rose to trade above $20,000 after dipped below the level in the previous sessions as hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve about inflation and the economic slowdown continue to weigh on riskier assets. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading about a per cent higher at $20,333. The global crypto market cap today was back above the $1 trillion mark, as it was up over 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.04 trillion, as per CoinGecko.

