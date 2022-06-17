Crypto prices selloff continues as Bitcoin, ether fall up to 10% today

Crypto selloff resumed with losses in US equities also snowballing, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the most in decades. Bitcoin price today plunged over 8% and trading at $20,567. The world's largest crypto is down more than 54% so far this year (YTD), and is trading far below its record high of $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

