“Most cryptocurrencies rebounded from their recent declines. Bitcoin has surged by 3% in the past 24 hours, reacting to the news of Coinbase having 2 million BTC reserves as of the end of the Quarter 3. BTC is currently trading above the $16,700 level and is trying to retest the breached resistance as potential support. If BTC can hold the gained initiative, it might trade above $18,000 by the end of this week. On the other hand, Ethereum has also gained by 5%, trading above the $1,200 level. A potential upward move could soon take the coin’s price to the $1,300 zone," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

