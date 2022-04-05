Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today were trading above the $46,000 mark. The digital token surged over a per cent at $46,782. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is up nearly 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

"The daily trend for BTC continues to retest the previous breakout level. The next resistance is expected at $48,600 and next support is expected at $34,200 level," said Siddharth Menon, COO of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.

"The daily trend for BTC continues to retest the previous breakout level. The next resistance is expected at $48,600 and next support is expected at $34,200 level," said Siddharth Menon, COO of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also surged more than a per cent to $3,520. Meanwhile, dogecoin price gained by nearly 4% to $0.15 however, Shiba Inu was trading nearly a per cent lower at $0.000027.

“Ethereum continues to grow stronger against BTC as the trend for Bitcoin dominance index keeps falling at a slow rate. Ethereum, itself, has been on an aggressive run for the past few weeks," Menon added.

(With inputs from agencies)

