Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Terra gain while Solana, Shiba Inu fall. Check cryptocurrency prices today

Bitcoin, ether, dogecoin, Terra gain while Solana, Shiba Inu fall. Check cryptocurrency prices today

A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Ethereum is seen among representations of other cryptocurrencies in this picture illustration
1 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Ether, the coin linked to ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency, also surged more than a per cent

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today were trading above the $46,000 mark. The digital token surged over a per cent at $46,782. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency is up nearly 2% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. It is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

"The daily trend for BTC continues to retest the previous breakout level. The next resistance is expected at $48,600 and next support is expected at $34,200 level," said Siddharth Menon, COO of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also surged more than a per cent to $3,520. Meanwhile, dogecoin price gained by nearly 4% to $0.15 however, Shiba Inu was trading nearly a per cent lower at $0.000027.

“Ethereum continues to grow stronger against BTC as the trend for Bitcoin dominance index keeps falling at a slow rate. Ethereum, itself, has been on an aggressive run for the past few weeks," Menon added.

The performance of other digital tokens were mixed with Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, Terra also trading with gains whereas Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap prices slipped over the last 24 hours. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation was above the $2 trillion mark as it rose to $2.27 trillion, more than a per cent change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

(With inputs from agencies)

