Cryptocurrency prices today surge as Bitcoin rises 7%; ether, dogecoin jump over 11%2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 08:44 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today: Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain, jumped more than 11%
Cryptocurrency prices today rose with Bitcoin hovering around the $20,000 level. The world's largesr and most popular cryptocurrency rose over 5% and was trading at $19,885. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was below the $1 trillion however, rose about 6% in the last 24 hours to $914 billion, as per CoinGecko.