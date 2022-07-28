Cryptocurrency prices today surge as Bitcoin, Shiba Inu jump 8%, Uniswap rallies 28%2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 08:12 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency prices today surged with Bitcoin trading above the $22,000 mark
Cryptocurrency prices today surged with Bitcoin trading above the $22,000 mark. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency rose more than 8% to $22,757. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was above the $1 trillion mark, as it surged more than 7% in the last 24 hours to $1.09 trillion, as per CoinGecko.