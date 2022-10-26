Bitcoin surges 5%, ether rallies 11%. Check cryptocurrency prices today

“BTC has constantly tested the $19,000 support level for a while before rising above $20,000. Similarly, ETH tried to beat the $1,300 support level, but it stayed strong and is currently close to $1,500. The momentum is likely to continue shortly as well. A part of this upward movement can be attributed to the election of Rushi Sunak as the UK's Prime Minister. His stance towards digital assets could lead to regulatory clarity in the UK," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.