Bitcoin bounced back to $44,000 levels as the US inflation level reached 7%. After being bearish, the Bitcoin market saw buying momentum picking up in the last couple of days. The RSI surged above 40 after being in the oversold zone for quite some time. On the daily time frame, BTC continued to stay within the descending channel pattern. The next resistance is expected at $47,500 and a key support is expected at $40,000, said Siddharth Menon, COO of WazirX.