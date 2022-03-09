Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies prices today surge; Terra jumps 14%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today surged above the $39,000 level. The world's most popular and largest cryptocurrency was trading more than 2% higher at $39,255. The digital token is down about 16% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. However, it is about 30% far away from its record high of near $69,000 it had hit in November last year.

The recent volatility in cryptocurrencies has come amid a broader market selloff amid escalating geopolitical tensions due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. The volatility has also been driven by investors recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more aggressive Fed, which is now expected to raise rates as many as seven times this year as it fights surging inflation.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, also rose over 3% to $2,620. On the other hand, dogecoin price was almost flat at $0.11 whereas Shiba Inu gained 0.7% to $0.000023.

Other digital tokens like Avalanche, Stellar, XRP, Uniswap, Solana, Polygon, Litecoin, Cardano, Polkadot were also trading with minor gains over the last 24 hours whereas Terra jumped about 14% to $90.9.

Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market capitalisation surged but remained below the $2 trillion mark at $1.83 trillion, over 2% change in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

