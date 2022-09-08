Cryptocurrency prices today surge. Bitcoin gains 3%, ether rallies 8%. Check lates rates2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 08:23 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin's price today rose to trade above the $19,000 level
Bitcoin price today rose to trade above the $19,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 3% higher at $19,213. The global crypto market cap today was back below the $1 trillion mark, as it was up over 3% in the last 24 hours at $1.02 trillion, as per CoinGecko.