“Most cryptocurrencies regained their lost ground back on late Wednesday. Bitcoin is up by nearly 3% in the past 24 hours after falling to $18,558, the weakest since July 13th. If BTC can try and hold above the current level today, we might see it regain its resistance level at $19,400 back soon. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum is outperforming BTC and has successfully broken its initial resistance level at $1,537, and is seeing towards the $1,650 level as excitement for the Merge gains momentum. Let’s wait and see how things turn out ahead of the Merge," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform.

