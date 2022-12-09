Cryptocurrency prices today surge: Bitcoin, ether gain over 2%. Check latest rates1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 08:27 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today was up over 2% in the last 24 hours to $896 billion
In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin trading more than 2% higher at $17,230. The biggest token is down by three-quarters from its record high of $69,000. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was up over 2% in the last 24 hours to $896 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.