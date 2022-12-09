In cryptocurrencies, the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin trading more than 2% higher at $17,230. The biggest token is down by three-quarters from its record high of $69,000. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was up over 2% in the last 24 hours to $896 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, also gained by over 3% to $1,281. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading more than a per cent higher at $0.09 whereas Shiba Inu was up at $0.000009.

“Bitcoin has consolidated above the $17,000 level in the past 24 hours. Even though BTC touched the $17,424 mark, the surge couldn't last long as bears suddenly took over. The next immediate support of BTC would lie at the $17,000 level, while the resistance lies above the $17,400 level. On the other hand, Ethereum is trading at the $1,281 level. Further growth is possible only if the rate reaches the $1,300 area and fixes there," said Edul Patel CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Other crypto prices' today performance also improved as Binance USD, Avalanche, Tether, Terra, Solana, Polygon, ApeCoin, Stellar, XRP, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, Chainlink, Litecoin, Tron prices were trading with gains over the last 24 hours.

The US securities regulator on Thursday advised public companies to examine whether they need to disclose to investors any potential impacts from turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry, reported Reuters.

The guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) division of corporation finance - tasked with ensuring public companies give investors key information - is the latest sign that regulators are on high alert for further fallout in the wake of the collapse of major crypto firms including FTX and BlockFi Inc.

The collapse of FTX last month was the most shocking in a series of closures of key market players this year including Celsius and Voyager, major tokens terraUSD and Luna that have shaken investment sentiment and wiped out $1.5 trillion in cryptocurrency market capitalization.

