“Bitcoin has consolidated above the $17,000 level in the past 24 hours. Even though BTC touched the $17,424 mark, the surge couldn't last long as bears suddenly took over. The next immediate support of BTC would lie at the $17,000 level, while the resistance lies above the $17,400 level. On the other hand, Ethereum is trading at the $1,281 level. Further growth is possible only if the rate reaches the $1,300 area and fixes there," said Edul Patel CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

