Cryptocurrency prices today under pressure: Bitcoin falls 3%, ether 6%; Uniswap gains2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 08:26 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark
Cryptocurrency prices today came under pressure after the US Federal Reserve delivered another big interest-rate hike and warned of economic pain from the aggressive policy tightening still to come. The Fed’s determination to raise rates to levels that hammer inflation at the cost of sliding asset prices sent a chill across global markets.