“Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies traded lower on late Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points marking the third consecutive time this year. BTC continues to struggle below the $19,000 since bears are more powerful than bulls in the market. The second largest crypto, Ethereum was seen changing hands above the $1,200 level. The price of ETH has been dipping since the Merge took place as miners continued to dump their ETH in the market coupled with macroeconomic factors. If the selling pressure from miners increases, ETH is likely to fall below the $1,000 level," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.

