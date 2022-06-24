Cryptocurrency TDS may impact long-term liquidity2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 11:47 PM IST
- Crypto exchanges will have to levy a 1% fee – over and above a platform’s own usage charge and GST
A new tax regime that is set to be imposed on the sale of virtual digital assets, or cryptocurrency tokens, may not have a big impact in the short run. However, in the long term, the additional tax deducted at source (TDS) of 1% could affect overall liquidity in the crypto market once the sector bounces back, said experts.