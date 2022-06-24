Cryptocurrency TDS may impact long-term liquidity

Sidharth Sogani, chief of crypto market research firm Crebaco Global, believes that the impact on high-frequency traders of the 1% TDS rate could drain the crypto market of liquidity, thus having a big impact in the long run. “Most liquidity providers in the crypto market have already backed out because of India’s crypto policy, coupled with market prices right now. Investors who have entered crypto over the past 12-18 months are holding their purchases, because nobody wants to book a loss. When the prices come back up and people want to sell, there will be no liquidity for them to do so. The 1% TDS may not have a short term impact within the first 15 days from 1 July, but after, say, 45 days from when the tax is levied, the issues will become more apparent," Sogani said.