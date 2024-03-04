Cryptocurrency total market value crosses $2.5 trillion; Bitcoin price at its highest level since November 2021
Bitcoin price rose $63,966, its highest level since November 2021.
Bitcoin price rose $63,966, its highest level since November 2021. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency total market value passes $2.5 trillion.
